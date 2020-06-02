Uptrend Call Working As Capstead Mortgag Stock Rises 6.5% (CMO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Capstead Mortgag (NYSE:CMO) on October 23rd, 2019 at $7.85. In approximately 4 months, Capstead Mortgag has returned 6.50% as of today's recent price of $8.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Capstead Mortgag have traded between a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.25 and are now at $8.38, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is a real estate investment trust and earns income from investing in real-estate related assets on a leveraged basis. The Company's investments currently consist primarily of residential ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

