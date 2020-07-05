Uptrend Call Working As Campbell Soup Co Stock Rises 4.4% (CPB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) on April 3rd, 2020 at $48.42. In approximately 1 month, Campbell Soup Co has returned 4.43% as of today's recent price of $50.56.

Over the past year, Campbell Soup Co has traded in a range of $35.27 to $57.54 and is now at $50.56, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

Campbell Soup Company, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded convenience food products. The Company's core divisions include soups and sauces, biscuits and confectionery, and foodservice. Campbell's distributes its products worldwide.

