Uptrend Call Working As Callaway Golf Co Stock Rises 23.8% (ELY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on June 13th, 2019 at $17.83. In approximately 7 months, Callaway Golf Co has returned 23.78% as of today's recent price of $22.07.

Over the past year, Callaway Golf Co has traded in a range of $14.49 to $22.33 and is now at $22.07, 52% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Callaway Golf Co shares.

