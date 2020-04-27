Uptrend Call Working As Calix Inc Stock Rises 49.5% (CALX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) on March 26th, 2020 at $6.83. In approximately 1 month, Calix Inc has returned 49.45% as of today's recent price of $10.20.

Over the past year, Calix Inc has traded in a range of $5.60 to $10.55 and is now at $10.20, 82% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Calix, Inc. provides communications access systems and software that enable communications service providers, or CSPs, to connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company's products encompass its multiservice, multiprotocol access platform and its ethernet service access platforms.

