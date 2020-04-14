Uptrend Call Working As Cabot Microelec Stock Rises 16.3% (CCMP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP) on March 25th, 2020 at $103.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Cabot Microelec has returned 16.34% as of today's recent price of $120.72.

Over the past year, Cabot Microelec has traded in a range of $85.26 to $169.13 and is now at $118.36, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies slurries used in chemical mechanical planarization, a polishing process used in the manufacture of integrated circuit devices. The slurries are liquids containing abrasives and chemicals that enhance the polishing process. The polishing process itself facilitates the manufacture of smaller, faster, and more complex integrated circuit devices.

