Uptrend Call Working As Cabot Corp Stock Rises 19.0% (CBT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) on March 26th, 2020 at $26.67. In approximately 2 months, Cabot Corp has returned 18.96% as of today's recent price of $31.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cabot Corp have traded between a low of $20.00 and a high of $50.58 and are now at $31.72, which is 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 2.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Corporation has businesses in chemicals, performance materials, and specialty fluids. The Company manufactures and sells carbon black, fumed silica, plastics, ink jet colorants, tantalum, niobium, and germanium. Cabot's specialty fluids business produces and markets cesium formate as a drilling and completion fluid for use in oil and gas well operations.

