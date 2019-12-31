Uptrend Call Working As C & F Financial Stock Rises 10.5% (CFFI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for C & F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) on September 11th, 2019 at $49.77. In approximately 4 months, C & F Financial has returned 10.46% as of today's recent price of $54.97.

In the past 52 weeks, C & F Financial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.75 and a high of $57.25 and are now at $54.56, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

C&F Financial Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary offers general banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses. The Banks originate and sell residential mortgages, and also offer trust, brokerage, and title insurance services. C&F Financial operates in the area between Williamsburg and Richmond, Virginia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of C & F Financial shares.

Log in and add C & F Financial (CFFI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.