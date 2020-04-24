Uptrend Call Working As Broadridge Finl Stock Rises 13.3% (BR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) on April 6th, 2020 at $97.43. In approximately 3 weeks, Broadridge Finl has returned 13.33% as of today's recent price of $110.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Broadridge Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $81.90 and a high of $136.99 and are now at $110.42, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

