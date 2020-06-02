Uptrend Call Working As Bright Horizons Stock Rises 9.5% (BFAM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $153.40. In approximately 1 month, Bright Horizons has returned 9.48% as of today's recent price of $167.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bright Horizons have traded between a low of $115.20 and a high of $169.72 and are now at $167.93, which is 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and life. The Company provides services primarily under multi-year contracts with employers who offer child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages.

