Uptrend Call Working As Boston Priv Finl Stock Rises 5.2% (BPFH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) on September 10th, 2019 at $11.46. In approximately 4 months, Boston Priv Finl has returned 5.24% as of today's recent price of $12.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Priv Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.78 and a high of $12.37 and are now at $12.06, 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offers a variety of banking, commercial, and residential lending services, as well as trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Boston Priv Finl shares.

