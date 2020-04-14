Uptrend Call Working As Bojangles' Inc Stock Rises 6.9% (BOJA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bojangles' Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) on September 28th, 2018 at $15.05. In approximately 19 months, Bojangles' Inc has returned 6.91% as of today's recent price of $16.09.

Over the past year, Bojangles' Inc has traded in a range of $16.07 to $16.10 and is now at $16.09, 0% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bojangles', Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company offers prepared foods, snacks, and drinks for on-premises and off-premises consumption. Bojangles' serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bojangles' Inc shares.

Log in and add Bojangles' Inc (BOJA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.