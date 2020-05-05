Uptrend Call Working As Bluerock Residen Stock Rises 6.0% (BRG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) on April 8th, 2020 at $5.83. In approximately 4 weeks, Bluerock Residen has returned 5.99% as of today's recent price of $6.18.

Bluerock Residen share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.65 and a 52-week low of $3.79 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $6.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires apartment properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT serves customers in the United States.

