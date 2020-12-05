Uptrend Call Working As Blue Bird Corp Stock Rises 7.8% (BLBD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on April 27th, 2020 at $11.64. In approximately 2 weeks, Blue Bird Corp has returned 7.82% as of today's recent price of $12.55.

Over the past year, Blue Bird Corp has traded in a range of $8.40 to $23.99 and is now at $12.76, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Blue Bird Corporation designs and manufactures school buses. The Company provides alternative fuel applications through propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.

