Uptrend Call Working As Biomarin Pharmac Stock Rises 23.3% (BMRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN) on October 24th, 2019 at $69.90. In approximately 2 months, Biomarin Pharmac has returned 23.34% as of today's recent price of $86.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Biomarin Pharmac have traded between a low of $62.88 and a high of $100.13 and are now at $86.21, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapeutic enzyme products. The Company has applied its proprietary enzyme technology to develop products for lysosomal storage diseases and for the treatment of serious burns. BioMarin Pharmaceutical through its subsidiaries provides analytical and diagnostic products and services in the area of carbohydrate biology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biomarin Pharmac shares.

Log in and add Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.