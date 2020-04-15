Uptrend Call Working As Bio-Techne Corp Stock Rises 8.9% (TECH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) on March 27th, 2020 at $182.47. In approximately 3 weeks, Bio-Techne Corp has returned 8.95% as of today's recent price of $198.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bio-Techne Corp have traded between a low of $155.17 and a high of $223.29 and are now at $198.79, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Bio-Techne Corp develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Company specializes in proteins, cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays and small molecules.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bio-Techne Corp shares.

Log in and add Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.