Uptrend Call Working As Bio-Rad Labs-A Stock Rises 24.1% (BIO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO) on June 28th, 2019 at $308.94. In approximately 7 months, Bio-Rad Labs-A has returned 24.09% as of today's recent price of $383.36.

Bio-Rad Labs-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $390.73 and a 52-week low of $227.26 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $383.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. operates a chain of laboratories. The Company manufacturers and distributes life science research products, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation. Bio-Rad Laboratories products and systems separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as identify, analyze, and purify their components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bio-Rad Labs-A shares.

