Uptrend Call Working As Baxter Intl Inc Stock Rises 6.2% (BAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) on December 6th, 2019 at $83.15. In approximately 3 months, Baxter Intl Inc has returned 6.20% as of today's recent price of $88.30.

Over the past year, Baxter Intl Inc has traded in a range of $72.42 to $95.00 and is now at $88.30, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Baxter Intl Inc shares.

