Uptrend Call Working As Barrett Bus Svcs Stock Rises 25.2% (BBSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Barrett Bus Svcs (NASDAQ:BBSI) on March 31st, 2020 at $39.30. In approximately 1 month, Barrett Bus Svcs has returned 25.18% as of today's recent price of $49.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Barrett Bus Svcs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.25 and a high of $95.64 and are now at $49.19, 81% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides outsourced solutions addressing the costs and complexities of employment related issues for businesses. The Company provides payroll processing, employee benefits and administration, worker's compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration services.

