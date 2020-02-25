Uptrend Call Working As Avery Dennison Stock Rises 9.8% (AVY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) on September 13th, 2019 at $116.07. In approximately 5 months, Avery Dennison has returned 9.79% as of today's recent price of $127.43.

Avery Dennison share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.09 and a 52-week low of $99.00 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $127.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

