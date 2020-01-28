Uptrend Call Working As Avery Dennison Stock Rises 10.7% (AVY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) on September 13th, 2019 at $116.07. In approximately 5 months, Avery Dennison has returned 10.70% as of today's recent price of $128.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avery Dennison have traded between a low of $96.40 and a high of $134.88 and are now at $128.49, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

