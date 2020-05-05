Uptrend Call Working As Autodesk Inc Stock Rises 6.4% (ADSK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) on April 9th, 2020 at $165.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Autodesk Inc has returned 6.36% as of today's recent price of $176.01.

Autodesk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $211.58 and a 52-week low of $125.38 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $177.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

