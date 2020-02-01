MySmarTrend
Uptrend Call Working As Autodesk Inc Stock Rises 22.0% (ADSK)

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:41pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) on November 7th, 2019 at $152.40. In approximately 2 months, Autodesk Inc has returned 22.01% as of today's recent price of $185.94.

Autodesk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $185.75 and a 52-week low of $121.12 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $185.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Autodesk Inc shares.

