Uptrend Call Working As Atwood Oceanics Stock Rises 20.2% (ATW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atwood Oceanics (:ATW) on September 13th, 2017 at $7.76. In approximately 29 months, Atwood Oceanics has returned 20.18% as of today's recent price of $9.32.

Over the past year, Atwood Oceanics has traded in a range of $5.91 to $15.37 and is now at $9.32, 58% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. operates as a global offshore drilling contractor. The Company engages in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental oil and gas wells. Atwood Oceanics operates mobile offshore drilling units and is constructing ultra-deepwater drillships.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Atwood Oceanics shares.

