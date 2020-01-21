Uptrend Call Working As Astoria Finl Stock Rises 36.4% (AF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Astoria Finl (:AF) on November 14th, 2016 at $15.76. In approximately 39 months, Astoria Finl has returned 36.38% as of today's recent price of $21.50.

Astoria Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.89 and a 52-week low of $14.11 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $21.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Astoria Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those deposits, along with other funds, in a variety of loans and mortgage backed securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Astoria Finl shares.

Log in and add Astoria Finl (AF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.