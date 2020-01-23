Uptrend Call Working As Astec Industries Stock Rises 36.4% (ASTE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) on September 11th, 2019 at $31.25. In approximately 4 months, Astec Industries has returned 36.45% as of today's recent price of $42.64.

Astec Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.92 and a 52-week low of $26.30 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $42.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and finances equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company's products are used in each phase of road building, from quarrying and crushing the aggregate to application of the road surface.

