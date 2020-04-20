Uptrend Call Working As Astec Industries Stock Rises 18.0% (ASTE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) on March 25th, 2020 at $32.19. In approximately 4 weeks, Astec Industries has returned 18.02% as of today's recent price of $37.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Astec Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.17 and a high of $46.37 and are now at $37.99, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and finances equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company's products are used in each phase of road building, from quarrying and crushing the aggregate to application of the road surface.

