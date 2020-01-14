Uptrend Call Working As Artisan Partne-A Stock Rises 23.6% (APAM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) on October 30th, 2019 at $27.78. In approximately 3 months, Artisan Partne-A has returned 23.56% as of today's recent price of $34.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Artisan Partne-A have traded between a low of $22.00 and a high of $34.39 and are now at $34.32, which is 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 1.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. operates as a global investment management firm. The Company offers active investment strategies managed by autonomous investment teams through a variety of investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Artisan Partne-A shares.

Log in and add Artisan Partne-A (APAM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.