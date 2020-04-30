Uptrend Call Working As Armour Residenti Stock Rises 7.8% (ARR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR) on April 7th, 2020 at $8.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Armour Residenti has returned 7.79% as of today's recent price of $8.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Armour Residenti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.95 and a high of $21.15 and are now at $8.86, 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency and non-agency mortgage related assets on a leveraged basis.

