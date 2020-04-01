Uptrend Call Working As Armour Residenti Stock Rises 3.2% (ARR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR) on December 9th, 2019 at $17.59. In approximately 4 weeks, Armour Residenti has returned 3.16% as of today's recent price of $18.14.

Armour Residenti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.54 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency and non-agency mortgage related assets on a leveraged basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Armour Residenti shares.

