Uptrend Call Working As Armada Hoffler P Stock Rises 21.5% (AHH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH) on February 15th, 2019 at $15.45. In approximately 11 months, Armada Hoffler P has returned 21.52% as of today's recent price of $18.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Armada Hoffler P have traded between a low of $14.27 and a high of $19.03 and are now at $18.77, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. operates as a full service real estate company. The Company develops, builds, owns, and manages office, retail, and residential properties. Armada Hoffler Properties offers its services in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

