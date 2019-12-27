Uptrend Call Working As Armada Hoffler P Stock Rises 16.2% (AHH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH) on February 15th, 2019 at $15.45. In approximately 11 months, Armada Hoffler P has returned 16.21% as of today's recent price of $17.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Armada Hoffler P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.53 and a high of $19.03 and are now at $17.95, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. operates as a full service real estate company. The Company develops, builds, owns, and manages office, retail, and residential properties. Armada Hoffler Properties offers its services in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Armada Hoffler P shares.

Log in and add Armada Hoffler P (AHH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.