Uptrend Call Working As Ares Commercial Stock Rises 16.1% (ACRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE) on January 11th, 2019 at $14.36. In approximately 14 months, Ares Commercial has returned 16.13% as of today's recent price of $16.67.

Ares Commercial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.72 and a 52-week low of $14.52 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $16.67 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. is a newly organized specialty finance company. The Company is focused on originating, investing in, and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ares Commercial shares.

Log in and add Ares Commercial (ACRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.