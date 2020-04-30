Uptrend Call Working As Ardmore Shipping Stock Rises 21.9% (ASC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) on March 30th, 2020 at $5.58. In approximately 1 month, Ardmore Shipping has returned 21.88% as of today's recent price of $6.80.

Ardmore Shipping share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.59 and a 52-week low of $3.73 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $6.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The Company provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools and time charters.

