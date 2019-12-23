Uptrend Call Working As Applied Material Stock Rises 25.3% (AMAT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) on September 4th, 2019 at $48.98. In approximately 4 months, Applied Material has returned 25.31% as of today's recent price of $61.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.79 and a high of $63.07 and are now at $61.38, 113% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.

