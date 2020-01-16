Uptrend Call Working As Apple Inc Stock Rises 47.4% (AAPL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 20th, 2019 at $211.84. In approximately 5 months, Apple Inc has returned 47.38% as of today's recent price of $312.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $149.22 and a high of $317.57 and are now at $309.88, 108% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Apple Inc shares.

Log in and add Apple Inc (AAPL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.