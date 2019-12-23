Uptrend Call Working As Ansys Inc Stock Rises 23.5% (ANSS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on August 8th, 2019 at $207.63. In approximately 5 months, Ansys Inc has returned 23.51% as of today's recent price of $256.45.

Over the past year, Ansys Inc has traded in a range of $136.80 to $259.56 and is now at $256.45, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

