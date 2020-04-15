Uptrend Call Working As Ameris Bancorp Stock Rises -7.4% (ABCB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on March 31st, 2020 at $23.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Ameris Bancorp has returned 7.37% as of today's recent price of $22.00.

Ameris Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.90 and a 52-week low of $17.89 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $22.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 2.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ameris Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to its customers, including checking and savings deposits, commercial and consumer loans, trust services, discount brokerage services, and electronic funds transfer services. Ameris Bancorp operates in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ameris Bancorp shares.

Log in and add Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.