Uptrend Call Working As Ameriprise Finan Stock Rises 21.6% (AMP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) on October 15th, 2019 at $140.17. In approximately 3 months, Ameriprise Finan has returned 21.60% as of today's recent price of $170.44.

Over the past year, Ameriprise Finan has traded in a range of $108.77 to $169.82 and is now at $170.44, 57% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% higher and 1.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The Company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.

