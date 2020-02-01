Uptrend Call Working As American Tower C Stock Rises 5.7% (AMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) on November 20th, 2019 at $217.49. In approximately 1 month, American Tower C has returned 5.65% as of today's recent price of $229.78.

Over the past year, American Tower C has traded in a range of $153.93 to $242.00 and is now at $229.78, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops wireless communications and broadcast towers in the United States. The Company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Tower C shares.

Log in and add American Tower C (AMT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.