Uptrend Call Working As Amer Vanguard Stock Rises 22.3% (AVD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) on November 5th, 2019 at $15.00. In approximately 1 month, Amer Vanguard has returned 22.27% as of today's recent price of $18.34.

Over the past year, Amer Vanguard has traded in a range of $12.69 to $21.19 and is now at $18.34, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

American Vanguard Corporation manufactures and formulates agricultural chemicals for crop, human, and animal health protection. The Company offers insecticides, fungicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants. American Vanguard serves customers in the State of California.

