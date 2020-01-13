Uptrend Call Working As Amdocs Ltd Stock Rises 21.6% (DOX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) on May 15th, 2019 at $59.79. In approximately 8 months, Amdocs Ltd has returned 21.57% as of today's recent price of $72.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Amdocs Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.60 and a high of $73.60 and are now at $72.69, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Amdocs Limited provides product-driven information system solutions to major telecommunications companies in the United States and internationally. The Company provides integrated customer care and billing systems for wireless and wireline network operators and service providers, as well as for companies that offer multiple service packages.

