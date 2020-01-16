Uptrend Call Working As Ambac Financial Stock Rises 32.5% (AMBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) on June 19th, 2019 at $16.47. In approximately 7 months, Ambac Financial has returned 32.51% as of today's recent price of $21.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Ambac Financial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.45 and a high of $21.95 and are now at $21.82, 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a holding company provides financial guarantee, insurance, and financial management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, insures municipal and structured finance obligations. Ambac provides investment agreements, interest rate swaps, investment management advisory, and cash management services to states and municipalities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ambac Financial shares.

Log in and add Ambac Financial (AMBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.