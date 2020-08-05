Uptrend Call Working As Amazon.Com Inc Stock Rises 25.8% (AMZN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) on March 19th, 2020 at $1,888.83. In approximately 2 months, Amazon.Com Inc has returned 25.81% as of today's recent price of $2,376.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have traded between a low of $1626.03 and a high of $2475.00 and are now at $2376.35, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 1.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amazon.Com Inc shares.

