Uptrend Call Working As Altria Group Inc Stock Rises 15.2% (MO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on October 17th, 2019 at $43.81. In approximately 2 months, Altria Group Inc has returned 15.25% as of today's recent price of $50.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $39.30 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $50.49, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.00% higher over the past week, respectively.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

