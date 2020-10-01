Uptrend Call Working As Alphabet Inc-A Stock Rises 28.1% (GOOGL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on June 20th, 2019 at $1,114.86. In approximately 7 months, Alphabet Inc-A has returned 28.15% as of today's recent price of $1,428.64.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1430.00 and a 52-week low of $1027.03 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $1428.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

