Uptrend Call Working As Allied Motion Te Stock Rises 25.4% (AMOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allied Motion Te (NASDAQ:AMOT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $37.29. In approximately 2 months, Allied Motion Te has returned 25.36% as of today's recent price of $46.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allied Motion Te have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $48.37 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 3.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motion control products into applications that serve various industry sectors. The Company supplies precision and specialty motion control components and systems to a range of customers throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Allied Motion Te shares.

Log in and add Allied Motion Te (AMOT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.