Uptrend Call Working As AllianceBernstein Holding Lp Stock Rises 13.6% (AB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.57. In approximately 6 months, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp has returned 13.62% as of today's recent price of $32.46.

Over the past year, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp has traded in a range of $26.29 to $36.06 and is now at $34.10, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp shares.

Log in and add AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.