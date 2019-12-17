Uptrend Call Working As Allergan Plc Stock Rises 45.9% (AGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $130.21. In approximately 6 months, Allergan Plc has returned 45.88% as of today's recent price of $189.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allergan Plc have traded between a low of $114.27 and a high of $190.34 and are now at $189.95, which is 66% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.50% higher and 0.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

Allergan PLC manufactures specialty pharmaceuticals. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, brand, and over-the-counter products. Allergan offers its pharmaceutical drugs around the world.

