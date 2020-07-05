Uptrend Call Working As Allergan Plc Stock Rises 3.5% (AGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) on April 14th, 2020 at $186.29. In approximately 3 weeks, Allergan Plc has returned 3.49% as of today's recent price of $192.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Allergan Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.27 and a high of $202.22 and are now at $192.78, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Allergan PLC manufactures specialty pharmaceuticals. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, brand, and over-the-counter products. Allergan offers its pharmaceutical drugs around the world.

