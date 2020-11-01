Uptrend Call Working As Allegion Plc Stock Rises 24.3% (ALLE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) on September 6th, 2019 at $99.30. In approximately 4 months, Allegion Plc has returned 24.30% as of today's recent price of $123.43.

Over the past year, Allegion Plchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $125.75 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Allegion PLC provides security products and solutions. The Company offers mechanical and electronic security products, services, and systems to keep people and places safe. Allegion serves commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

